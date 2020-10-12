Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $333.00

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $333.00 and last traded at $320.55, with a volume of 6359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,794. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

