Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,776,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,725,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 217,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.