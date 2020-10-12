Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.24.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,776,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,725,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after purchasing an additional 217,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
