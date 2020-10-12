NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.51

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.51 and last traded at $131.44, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $102,926,812. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after acquiring an additional 258,577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NIKE by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 512,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

