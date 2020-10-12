SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.30

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.30 and last traded at $175.30, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $151,608,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $284,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,994 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,727,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,493,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after purchasing an additional 459,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

