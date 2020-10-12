First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.70

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

