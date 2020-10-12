PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.20

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.20 and last traded at $134.20, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,362. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $646,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.