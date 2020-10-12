Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.16

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 6658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Group upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $62,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

