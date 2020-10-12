Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $12.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $11.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.51 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.54 million, with estimates ranging from $52.91 million to $58.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

