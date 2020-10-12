$623.90 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) will post $623.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $626.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.30 million. Caleres posted sales of $792.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5,295.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Caleres by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

