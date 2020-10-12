Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd (NYSE:DSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.45. Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 465 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) by 156.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

