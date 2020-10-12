Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Up to $10.55

Renold plc (RNO.L) (LON:RNO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $12.10. Renold plc (RNO.L) shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 336,911 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold plc (RNO.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

