Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Up to $16.86

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $19.10. Alkermes shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 25 shares.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alkermes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

