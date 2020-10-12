Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.45. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,127 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $422.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,322 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,695,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,605,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.