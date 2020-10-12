The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Shares Gap Up to $122.50

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.50, but opened at $135.00. The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 73,396 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 million and a P/E ratio of -19.44.

In other The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) news, insider Oliver James Rigby acquired 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,985.49 ($3,901.07).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

