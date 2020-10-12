FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.14. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
FINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.
About FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.
