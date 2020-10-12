FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.14. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

FINV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 470,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 114,641 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Regents of The University of California increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 280,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 229,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

