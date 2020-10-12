FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.14. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $579.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.30%.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.