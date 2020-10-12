XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Up to $26.25

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $28.69. XPEL shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 60 shares.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get XPEL alerts:

The company has a market cap of $773.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $136,423.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,035,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,068,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Klonne sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in XPEL by 237.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.