Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.70. Eyenovia shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1,502 shares traded.

EYEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

