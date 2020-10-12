Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $8.30. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 34 shares.

APDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.