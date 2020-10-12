Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NYSE:HGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $13.30. Humanigen shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 6,091 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter.

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

