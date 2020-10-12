Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) Shares Gap Down to $157.80

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $157.80, but opened at $10.25. Saga plc (SAGA.L) shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 5,235,808 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Saga plc (SAGA.L) from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saga plc will post 1331.0000304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saga plc (SAGA.L) Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

