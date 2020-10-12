First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.56. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

