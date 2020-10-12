First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.56. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.
The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
