InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.48. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.