GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Shares Gap Up to $10.21

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.96. GABELLI GO ANYW/COM shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) by 367.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

