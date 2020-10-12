Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.06. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 41,322 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Dawson James cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

