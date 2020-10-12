Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.82. Century Casinos shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 159,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

