Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.74. Celsion shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 687 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Dawson James lowered Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsion in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

