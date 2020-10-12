Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $115.00

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $124.00. Medica Group shares last traded at $117.34, with a volume of 49,261 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The company has a market cap of $130.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.04.

Medica Group (LON:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.