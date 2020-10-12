Barclays Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $5.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB lowered PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.03.

PBF stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $741.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

