Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 605,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

