JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPTN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

