Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.81.

NYSE MA opened at $353.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

