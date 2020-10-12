Visa’s (V) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $243.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.72.
NYSE V opened at $206.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
