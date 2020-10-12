Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

TSE CGX opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$34.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

