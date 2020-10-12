Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 196,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

