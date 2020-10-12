WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WXXWY opened at $52.70 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

