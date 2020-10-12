Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $214.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.81. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

