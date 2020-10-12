Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Realogy stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.