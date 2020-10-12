Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

