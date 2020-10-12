Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.33.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $218.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.