NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Increased to $5,300.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,488.25.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,424.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,096.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,442.60. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,428.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. On average, analysts predict that NVR will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

