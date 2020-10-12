Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €92.00 by Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.36 ($100.42).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

