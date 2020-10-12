Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.00 ($28.24).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

