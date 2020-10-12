AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $4.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley Securities from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

AMC opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

