Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of SU opened at €108.60 ($127.76) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.12.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

