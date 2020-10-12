Morgan Stanley Raises Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $78.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

NYSE:WAB opened at $64.51 on Monday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Wabtec’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 5.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

