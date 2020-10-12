NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,015,000 after buying an additional 137,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

