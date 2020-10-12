KeyCorp Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,098,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

