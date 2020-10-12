Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $165.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

