Cowen Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $157.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $143.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

